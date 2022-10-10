Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: Ethiopia condemns “barbaric and cowardly” attack on Djibouti army

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, Diplomacy, Djibouti, Security, Politics, Africa
By
0 Comments
0
2 Views

Addis Abeba: Ethiopia condemned “the barbaric and cowardly attack” on 06 October on the Tadjourah Regiment of the Djibouti army at Garabistan.

In a statement released via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Ethiopia conveyed “its deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the bereaved, injured, and missing, as well as to the people and Government of the Republic of Djibouti.”

It also said the federal government stands in solidarity with the Government and people of the Djibouti “at this difficult moment and expresses its full readiness to closely work together with the Government of the Republic of Djibouti in tackling the scourge of terrorism in the region.”

Djibouti’s Ministry of Defense said seven soldiers were killed in the armed attack on Saturday 06 October, which also injured four soldiers; six others are reported missing.

The Ministry blamed the attack on the “Armed FRUD”, a splinter rebel group of the Front for the Restoration and Democracy, which claims fighting for the interests of Afar people. The Ministry accuses the group of conducting “odious and criminal acts of terrorizing and looting people from remote areas of the country.” Reinforcements was sent out, it said, and “the pursuit is underway.”

Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, President of Djibouti, on his part vowed that “all these miscreants will be prosecuted, arrested and brought to justice.” AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Djibouti, Politics, Africa
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, Education, SNNPR, Africa, Social Affairs
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Women Empowerment, Armed Conflict in Tigray, Armed conflict in Amhara and Afar state, Africa, Social Affairs
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Africa, Talk Business
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.