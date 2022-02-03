News: Kenya, Rwanda leaders affirm commitment to work together to find lasting solutions to conflicts in Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia

Addis Abeba, February 3/ 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and President Paul Kagame held one-on-one talks at State House, Nairobi, while President Paul Kagame was in the country on a working visit. The two leaders affirmed their commitment to working together to find lasting solutions to conflicts facing Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia. They also pledged to play a leading role in promoting dialogue and peace amongst the warring parties.

The two leaders also discussed emerging issues concerning the region and the continent. The discussion covered topics including trade and transport. The pair discussed areas of cooperation between the two countries.

President Kenyatta stressed Rwanda’s strategic position in the region and its importance to Kenya especially as a gateway to the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and the wider Great Lakes Region market. He commended Rwanda’s move to re-open its Gatuna border with Uganda, saying it will ease the movement of goods and people between the two neighboring countries.

The Kenyan leader assured his Rwandan counterpart of Kenya’s commitment to ensuring the two countries collaborate in championing the ideals of the East African Community for the benefit of the people of the region. AS