Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: National Bank to press charges against 391 bank account holders suspected of illegal money transfer

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Africa, Talk Business
By
0 Comments
0
34 Views
Governor of NBE, Yinager Dessie (PhD). Photo: EPA

Addis Ababa: National Bank of Ethiopia says it has closed 391 bank accounts and due to file charges against the account holders who are suspected of engaging in illegal money transfer activities.

A list containing the names of the suspected individuals have been sent to Ministry of Justice pending criminal charges state media reports.

According to the report, Governor of the bank Yinager Dessie (PhD), said in a presser on Friday that employees and management of several banks have been found implicit in the crime an.d they will be facing nonadministrative and legal actions.

The Bank says it has prepared a system to reward and pay individuals who are willing to inform the bank any kind of illegal financial activities.

Adding that it will strengthen actions to crackdown on the black market.

It says it will be stiffening measures on business owners who are taking advantage of the Franco Valuta allowed by the government to control inflation to illegally obtain foreign currency and import goods into the country.

Last week, the Ethiopian Finance Intelligence Service (FIS) has warned agencies and local actors it accused of involving in illegal money transfer activities to refrain from their activities.

The warning came in the backdrop of a never before seen gap in foreign currency exchange rates between the official and the informal market attributed to shortage of foreign currency. A week prior to the warning media reports say, the Ethiopian birr was being “traded as high as 92 a dollar on the black market.” AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, Health, News, Tigray regional state, Humanitarian Crisis in Tigray, Social Affairs
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, Tigray regional state, African Union, Politics, Africa
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Human Rights, Gambella Regional State, Politics, Africa, Law & Justice
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Kenya, News, Diplomacy, Politics, #DailyScoop, U.S
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.