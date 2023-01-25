Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: Patriarch of Orthodox Church, Popes and Bishops commence prayers ahead of Holy Synod emergency plenary session

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Politics, Africa
By
0 Comments
0
28 Views
His Holiness Abune Mathias I at today’s prayer session

Addis Abeba – His Holiness Abune Mathias I, Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, Popes, Bishops and senior members of the clergy have commended a prayer session at the Patriarchate of Holy of Holies St. Mary Monastery in Addis Abeba this afternoon ahead of the expected emergency plenary session of the Holy Synod. The EOTC has announced three-days of prayer to all its members.

Last Sunday, the Patriarch has summoned members of the Holy Synod from all over world to gather for the emergency plenary session following the appointment of 26 Bishops in Haro Beale Wold Church located in Woliso town, Sodo Dache district, South West Shoa zone of Oromia.

Led by His Holiness Abune Sawiros (PhD), Archbishop of South West Shoa Diocese, together with two other Archbishops, the appointment of 26 bishops: 17 bishops for dioceses located in the Oromia region, and nine bishops for dioceses outside Oromia took place in Haro Beale Wold Church, without the involvement of the Holy Synod, creating widespread shock and anger among many of the church’s followers. Opinions are sharply divided between followers of the Church who are strongly opposed to the move and those who support it.

All three Archbishops are since suspended from their salaries and had their houses and lodging facilities sealed.

His Holiness Abune Mathias I called the act “illegal” and one conducted without the approval of the Holy Synod. He characterized the event as “a great event that has targeted the church” and has taken place unexpectedly, without the knowledge of the Synod, and without discussions.

The highly anticipated emergency plenary session of the Holy Synod is reported to take place as of tomorrow and expected to deliberate on the issue which is seen as threatening to split the Church.

Today’s prayer session commenced by the Patriarch with a call for the emergency plenary session of the Holy Synod to be fruitful. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, Analysis, Horn of Africa, Amhara Regional State, News, Security, Politics, Africa, Law & Justice
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Politics, Africa, Law & Justice
0 Comments

Humanitarian Crisis in Tigray, Ethiopia, News, Tigray regional state, Armed Conflict in Tigray, Africa, Social Affairs
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, IDP, #DailyScoop, Social Affairs
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.