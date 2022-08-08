Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: Security forces in Wolaita detain prominent scholar, opposition member Asefa Wodajo

Ethiopia, News, Africa, Law & Justice
By
0 Comments
0
32 Views
Former Assistant Professor of Dilla University Asefa Wodajo. Picture: Personal Facebook

By Addis Standard Staff

Addis Abeba: Security forces in Sodo city, the capital of Wolaita zone in Southern Nations, Nationalities and People’s (SNNP) regional state, detained, once again, Asefa Wodajo, a notable proponent of Wolaita Statehood and central committee member of the opposition, Wolaita National Movement (WNM), the party and his wife confirmed to Addis Standard.

The former lecturer at Dilla University, Asefa was reportedly detained on Sunday, 07 August by security forces, his wife Montewab Gebreselassie said. She added that their residence was also searched. Until the publishing of this news, Asefa has not been brought to a court and the reasons for his detention remains unclear.

Amanuel Mogiso, Chairman of WNM, in his part said that the party was not aware of why Asefa was detained but indicated that they believe it might have been connected with Asafa’s outspoken activism for Wolaita statehood.

Addis Standard asked the chairman if there were protests and further insecurity in Sodo which were being reported on different social media platforms. But Amanuel said that “this is false”, and refuted claims that there were demonstrations on Saturday in the zone in connection with the newly proposed restructuring in the SNNP. The Council of Wolaita zone is one of the zones along with Gamo, Gedeo, Gofa, Konso, and South Omo zone, as well as five Special Woredas: Ale, Amaro, Burji, Basketo, Derashe Special Woredas which are expected form one regional state after the HoF approved the request submitted to the speaker of the House by SNNP Council deputy speaker last week.

Asafa Wodajo has been one of dozens of individuals to have spent months in detention until recently.

The Wolaita zone has been the epicenter of persistent tension between security forces and civilians following the zonal request for statehood by the Wolaita zonal council. Opposition party members, journalists, civil servants and activists have been in and out of police detention in the last two years.

Recently, Addis Standard has published a series analyses on the topic of Wolaita statehood and subsequent political trajectory in the zone. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, News
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Education, Africa, Social Affairs
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, Talk Business
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.