News: Tigray announces formation of team for negotiations with Addis Abeba

Ethiopia, Tigray regional state, Politics
By
Getachew Reda. Screenshot/Archive

Addis Abeba: Getachew Reda, the spokesperson of Tigrayan Peoples’ Liberation Front (TPLF), the party administering the Tigray regional state, has told AFP that Tigray “will be ready to send a delegation to Nairobi… and have established a team with high-ranking members.”

But the spokesperson did not state the number of the delegate or the names.

This comes in the backdrop of the recent announcement by Ethiopia’s ruling party, Prosperity Party (PP) of a negotiation committee on its part, which held its first meeting on the 12th of July, early last week.

The ruling Prosperity Party (PP) announced that the team will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen, and is composed of members: Gedion Timothewos (PhD), Minister of Justice, Temesgen Tiruneh, Director General of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), Ambassador Redwan Hussine, Security Advisor of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Lt. Gen. Berhanu Bekele, Chielf of Military Intelligence office (former head of the Republican Guard), Ambassador Hassan Abdulkadir, Coordinator, Prosperity Party’s Democratic System Office, and Dr. Getachew Jember, Deputy President of Amhara regional state.

According to Ambassador Redwan, “the peace alternative main committee held its meeting today 12 July. [The committee] has discussed and decided on its own course of action and code of ethics for the discussions to be held under the leadership of the African Union. By organizing sub-committees it has also divided responsibilities and began its work.”

It is recalled that the PP has said the talks will be “in a manner that respects the constitution and national interest” of the country and “facilitated by the African Union.”

However, Getachew said that “It would be very irresponsible for us to submit all negotiating processes to the AU,” adding the talks should involve Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Facts surrounding the start date(s) and venue for the intended talks remain unknown, save for the aforementioned suggestion by Tigrayan authorities of Nairobi as a location. AS

