Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: Tigray reports fresh conflict with Eritrean forces; Fed. Gov accuses Tigrayan forces of provoking

Ethiopia, News, Tigray regional state, Eritrea, Armed Conflict in Tigray
By
0 Comments
0
761 Views
According to Getachew Reda, the fresh engagement took place in Adi Awala, inside the Tigray state.

Addis Abeba – Officials in Tigray state accused Eritrean forces of provoking fresh military attack over the weekend. Commenting on the statement, Ethiopia’s federal government first said it was not aware of the reports by authorities in Tigray, but accused Tigrayan forces of provoking the attack.

Getachew Reda, Advisor to the President of Tigray and Executive Committee member of the TPLF, tweeted on 30 May that “an offensive launched by Eritrea’s 57th and 21st divisions on the 24th of May was thwarted and the units deployed by the Isaias regime decimated after a successful counteroffensive by our forces around Adi Awalla, Tigray.” He also accused Eritrean forces of shelling “Sheraro in the 28th and 29th of May.”

Legesse Tulu (PhD), Minister of Government Communication Services, told BBC Amharic that he was not aware of the report, but said “we do not believe there will be a war from the Eritrean side.” Furthermore, Legesse accused Tigrayan forces of what might have been a provocation that was responded to by Eritrean forces; he added that the report could be an accusation by the “TPLF after it provoked [it] itself.”

The minister accused Tigrayan forces of working to instigate conflict between Ethiopia and Eritrea by provoking such situations because the TPLF “wants to drag both countries into conflict”

However, in a separate statement given to Al Ain later on, Legesse is quoted as saying the TPLF had perpetrated the conflict and its militias “suffered many casualties,” as a result.

The minister accused Tigrayan forces of working to instigate conflict between Ethiopia and Eritrea by provoking such situations because the TPLF “wants to drag both countries into conflict,” the news portal further quoted him as saying. Legesse added that “this will never happen,” and that the federal government has information on the current situation in the area.

On the contrary, Getachew’s statement accused Eritrea of stopping at “nothing to drag the region into an interminable conflict and sabotage…real or perceived effort at peace.”

So far there is no official statement from the Eritrean side on the matter. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, News, Agriculture, Society & Economy, Africa, Social Affairs
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Health, News, Addis Abeba City Administration, Social Affairs
0 Comments

Freedom of the press, News, Freedom of expression, #DailyScoop, Law & Justice
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Freedom of the press, News Alert, Law & Justice
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.