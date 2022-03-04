NewsAlert: Amhara Prosperity Party relieves members for violating financial, asset management regulations

Addis Abeba – Following A letter written by Amhara Prosperity Party (APP) member, Tsega Arage, and addressed to the Prosperity Party (PP) Control and Inspection Commission, APP has today issued a statement announcing its decision to relieve party members that it accused of violating the party’s financial and asset management regulations during loans management.

The six pages letter by Tsega Arage, who is also the commissioner of the Federal Ethics & Anti Corruption Commission, exposed a litany of irregularities of the bylaws within the ruling Prosperity Party, including violations of its financial and asset mismanagement procedures such as the party’s loan mechanisms to party members, and violations of the national electoral laws by failing to convene the general assembly, among others. Tsega also accused the APP branch office leadership of sharing among themselves party finance amounting to ETB60 million, as well as illegal disbursement of the party’s finance amounting to more than ETB100 million. According to him, this was due to the PP’s Central Committee failure to convene and endorse the party’s annual budget for the current fiscal year.

Tsega also accused the APP branch office leadership of sharing among themselves party finance amounting to ETB60 million, as well as illegal disbursement of the party’s finance amounting to more than ETB100 million

Amhara Prosperity Party’s office said today that it has been implementing long-term loan system for its leaders and employees by negotiating with financial institutions. However, this practice of the party’s financial and asset management system was violated. It has also been proven that the decision-making and performance of the work is against the rules and procedures of the party, APP said. As a result, the party demanded money taken in the name of loans should be unconditionally repaid with interest, and the leadership and staff who have taken the loans to be relieved of their responsibilities as of today 04 March. However, the party didn’t mention the names of officials to be relieved.

It warned that individuals who do not comply with the procedure will be held accountable under the law, the party said. This vetting and decision-making process is based on the party’s rules and regulations and was approved by the Audit Supervision and Inspection Commission, APP said, adding that the regional coordinating committee has also investigated the matter and made the decision. The details will be made public to all party members and leaders in accordance with party hierarchy and internal procedures, APP said. AS