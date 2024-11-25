SGTD DORALEH TERMINAL (DJIBOUTI) ACHIEVES CONTAINER THROUGHPUT RECORD

SGTD Doraleh Terminal hit a historical milestone at the end of October, by surpassing 1 million TEU in 10 months for the first time in its history. SGTD expects to reach a full-year throughput of 1.2 million TEU. The record volume reflects a balanced blend of O&D and transhipment traffic. In the aftermath of the Red Sea crisis, SGTD has contributed to the resilience of international supply chains and has reinforced its role as a major regional transhipment hub for the main international shipping lines.





Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Aboubaker Omar Hadi, Chairman of Djibouti Ports & Free Zones Authority stated that: «This success is the result of an outstanding dedication and commitment from everyone to establish sustainable business conditions: the unwavering support of our customers, the loyalty and dedication of our team and the vision of Djiboutian Authorities to invest in modern facilities and equipment. The recent investments in new stacking yards and the acquisition of 4 new high-capacity container cranes able to handle the biggest Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCV), have contributed to this achievement, and have helped shipping companies to maintain the resilience of their supply chains in the Red Sea region amidst a continuous volatile geopolitical context.”



Mr. Abdillahi Adaweh Sigad, Chief Executive Officer of SGTD Doraleh Terminal added that “this milestone further underscores the importance of SGTD Doraleh Terminal and the port of Djibouti as a major gateway and growing transshipment hub with a strategic position at the crossroads of East/West and North/South shipping routes, and its ability to efficiently handle the biggest container vessels. At the occasion of this milestone celebration, the Djibouti Ports & Free Zones Authority and the SGTD Terminal Management address their warm thanks to the customers for their trust and support and congratulate the staff of the Terminal for their dedication to the development of the Terminal.”



About SGTD Doraleh Container Terminal



SGTD is the operator of East Africa’s most modern and advanced container Terminal, a leader in regional trade and supply chain management. The terminal delivers reliable, efficient and advanced services to major shipping lines as well as to shippers and consignees of Eastern Africa, connecting them to the global market. The terminal operations are backed up by state-of-the-art facilities, equipment and technology systems. To date, the port operates 3 berths totaling 1.050m length with depths alongside between 18 and 20m; 12 Ship-to-Shore Cranes, out of which 4 ULCV units and 8 Super Post-Panamax units. The terminal has the capacity to handle 1.6 million TEU annually and is located near and connected to one of Africa’s biggest Free Zone areas.

