Viewpoint: Berbera Port and its potential benefits for Ethiopia

Partial view of Berbera Port. Photo: DP World

By Abdirashid Ibrahim @cabdirashed

Addis Abeba – Berbera Port, located in the Republic of Somaliland, provides great prospects for commercial and economic cooperation between Ethiopia and Somaliland. To fully capitalize on the prospects afforded by Berbera Port, Ethiopia and Somaliland need to work closely together, strengthen their bilateral relations, and participate in productive public-private partnerships. Together, Ethiopia and Somaliland can benefit from this partnership, which has the potential to accelerate economic integration, increase the amount of trade, and foster shared prosperity.

The strategic port of Berbera is ready to serve as Ethiopia’s primary gateway for importing and exporting products to the rest of the world. It provides a quicker and more effective route for transporting Ethiopian commodities compared to other ports, which in turn reduces the time and money needed for shipping. As part of the continuous development of the Berbera Corridor, roads are being expanded from Berbera Port to the Ethiopian border, expanding trade opportunities.

On the other hand, Berbera Port provides Ethiopian exporters with an alternative route to diversify their export destinations as well. It offers access to global markets, allowing Ethiopian products to reach international buyers efficiently. This can contribute to the growth of Ethiopian exports and reduce dependence on a single transportation route (port diversification).

The growth of Berbera Port coincides with regional integration programs that seek to improve the region’s ability to engage in mutually beneficial trade, investment, and economic cooperation

Investments in Berbera Port’s infrastructure, such as expanding container terminals, improving handling capacity, and enhancing logistical facilities, have enhanced the ports efficiency and enabled it to accommodate growing trade volumes This, in turn, benefits Ethiopian traders by ensuring smooth and seamless operations.

In addition, the development of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the vicinity of Berbera Port has opened up possibilities for investments in the manufacturing and processing sectors. Investors looking to take advantage of the port’s accessibility and logistics advantages may find this SEZ appealing as a production and processing center. The growth of Berbera Port coincides with regional integration programs that seek to improve the region’s ability to engage in mutually beneficial trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

In conclusion, the expansion of Berbera Port and the related infrastructure projects have the potential to provide job opportunities, both directly and indirectly, which will contribute to the two nations’ local and regional economic growth. This has the potential to have a favorable influence on socioeconomic conditions, notably in Somaliland, Ethiopia, and East Africa. AS

_____________________________________________//______________________________________

Editor’s Note: Mr. Abdirashid Ibrahim is the Director-General of the Ministry of Trade and Tourism