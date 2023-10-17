ASDailyScoop: Ethiopia, China announces ‘all-weather strategic cooperation partnership’

President Xi Jinping holds talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Beijing, China (Photo: PM Office Ethiopia/Facebook)

Addis Abeba – Ethiopia and China have announced the elevation of existing bilateral ties between the two countries to an “All Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership”.

According to a statement by the Ethiopian PM Office, the announcement was made this morning by China’s president Xi Jinping during his meeting with PM Abiy Ahmed, who arrived in Beijing yesterday for an official state visit and also to attend the third Belt and Road Forum.

“The two sides should take the establishment of the all-weather strategic partnership as an opportunity to advance common development and win-win cooperation, promote South-South solidarity and cooperation, and safeguard international equity and justice,” said Xi, according to China’s People’s Daily.

President Xi also congratulated PM Abiy on Ethiopia’s accession to BRICS and further commended Ethiopia’s achievements through the Green Legacy program, the PM Office said.

Upon his arrival in Beijing on Monday, PM Abiy was welcomed and held talks with his Chinese counterpart PM Li Qiang, and have presided over the signing of 12 cooperation agreements and 2 letters of intent in various fields. AS