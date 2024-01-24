#ASDailyScoop: Gov’t initiates efforts to return displaced residents to their homes in West Wollega, amidst concerns and uncertainty

Senior federal and regional officials, accompanied by security forces, recently visited Tole Kebele to inspect the newly constructed houses designated for the displaced population (Photo: FDRE Defense Force/Facebook)

Addis Abeba – Authorities have announced proactive measures to facilitate the return of residents who were forcibly displaced from their homes in the West Wollega Zone of the Oromia region to their villages in the Gimbi district.

Recent developments have seen senior federal and regional officials, accompanied by security forces, visiting Tole Kebele to inspect the newly constructed houses intended for the displaced population.

During the visit, Wandwasen Legese, deputy head of the Amhara Communications Office, stressed the collaborative effort required for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the displaced citizens. He emphasized that successful return and integration hinge upon the cooperation of all stakeholders.

The backdrop of this initiative dates back to the tragic events of June 2022, when more than 150 members of the Amhara community lost their lives in Tole Kebele, Gimbi district of the West Wollega Zone. Authorities attributed these unfortunate incidents to the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA).

However, concerns have emerged from thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) currently residing in the Amhara region. These individuals, in the process of returning to their native villages in the Oromia region, express apprehensions about potential relocation to areas that may still be susceptible to unrest. AS