Analysis: Amid allegations of extrajudicial killings, more than 200 Tigrayan ex-ENDF soldiers languish in prison, families cry out for justice
Addis Abeba – The two-year war in the Tigray region has not only left physical scars but has also caused deep emotional wounds for countless families in the area. Letay Asfaw, a mother grieving for her two sons—one imprisoned and the other lost forever—is one such case.
“My son, Tewolde, was not only a courageous soldier for his country but also a beacon of hope for our family. However, since his arrest, darkness has engulfed us. We stand alone, burdened by his imprisonment and the devastating loss of his younger brother,” Letay, who resides in Adwa town, in central Tigray zone, told Addis Standard.
She continued, “While my heart aches for Tewolde’s captivity, the loss of my younger son, who succumbed to illness, extinguished the last flicker of hope. His life was tragically cut short due to a lack of medicine amid the war.”
Tewolde, a colonel detained in Addis Abeba since November 2020, is among thousands of Tigrayan members of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces who were arrested shortly after the two-year war between Tigrayan forces, and the Ethiopian army began.
The arrest was part of wider war-time government crackdown against Tigrayan civilians who were arbitrarily rounded up and detained in the capital Addis Abeba and elsewhere in the country as documented by rights groups.
