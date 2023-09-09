DailyScoopLaw & Justice

#ASDailyScoop: A traveler from Addis Abeba with suspected cocaine worth $700,000 arrested at Hong Kong airport

September 9, 2023Last Updated: September 9, 2023
1 minute read
The suspected cocaine seized at Hong Kong Airport (Photo: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region)

Addis Abeba – Customs officers at the Hong Kong International Airport seized about 900 grams of suspected cocaine worth $700,000 from a 48-year-old male passenger who arrived in Hong Kong from Addis Ababa.

According to a press release issued by the government of Hong Kong on Saturday, the passenger, whose identity has not been revealed, arrived in Hong Kong on 05 September, while his delayed check-in travel bag arrived two days later on 07 September. 

“During baggage examination, Customs officers found the batch of suspected cocaine concealed inside the false compartments of the bag. The male passenger was subsequently arrested when retrieving his delayed travel bag at the airport on 07 September,” the press release reads.

An investigation is ongoing and upon conviction the passenger awaits a maximum penalty of $5 million fine and life imprisonment under the country’s dangerous drugs ordinance law. AS

Tags
September 9, 2023Last Updated: September 9, 2023
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

News: Concerns mount over well-being of detained MP, Councilmen

August 31, 2023

News Alert: At least 183 killed in clashes in Amhara since July; 250 Tigrayans detained in new wave in Western Tigray: UN

August 29, 2023

#ASDailyScoop: Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan conclude GERD negotiations with no significant progress

August 29, 2023

#ASDailyScoop: Prominent politician Bekele Gerba resigns from Oromo Federalist Congress, seeks asylum in US

August 28, 2023
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker