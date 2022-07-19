Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

#ASDailyScoop: MSF Spain President in Ethiopia, plans to discuss killing of three colleagues, travel to Tigray

Ethiopia, News, Tigray regional state, #DailyScoop
By
0 Comments
0
15 Views
Paula Gil. Picture: MSF

Addis AbebaMédecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders (NSF) said the president of MSF Spain, Paula Gil, “has arrived in Ethiopia for a visit. Following a year of engagement, Ms Gil aims to meet high-level representatives from the Federal Government of Ethiopia to discuss the killing of our [three] colleagues in Tigray in 2021.”

Ms Gil also aims to visit Tigray “to pay tribute to the families of our two murdered Ethiopian colleagues,” the medical charity said. Ms Gil will “inform them of the progress of our internal review of the incident.”

On 24 June 2021, three MSF staff members were killed in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. María Hernández Matas, Tedros Gebremariam Gebremichael and Yohannes Halefom Reda, were killed while “providing lifesaving support to people in the war-torn area of Tigray.”

“This is a continuation of our engagement with the Ethiopian authorities to shed light on what happened. We are distraught that the families, our staff & supporters don’t have answers to key questions: who were the perpetrators? What was the motivation?” MSF asked. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, Ethiopia Drought, News, Food Security, U.S, Social Affairs
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Tigray regional state, Politics
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Oromia Regional State, Somali Regional State, News, Security, Politics
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, Oromo Liberation Front, Law & Justice
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.