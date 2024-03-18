ICS’s performance metrics portray a stark reality of the obstacles faced by immigrants and citizens (Photo: ICS)

By Keinan Hared

Addis Abeba – In the intricate realm of public service provision in Ethiopia, the Immigration and Citizenship Services (ICS) stands as a pivotal barometer for evaluating public service efficiency. However, recent observations reveal systemic inadequacies that undercut its efficacy. From accessibility and timeliness to responsiveness and equity, the ICS’s performance metrics portray a stark reality of the obstacles faced by immigrants and citizens alike.

Recent observations indicate that while the ICS strives to uphold its founding principles, it falls short in several key areas. Despite its commitment to providing high-quality and secure services, accessibility remains a significant challenge for individuals navigating the ICS’s intricate processes.

Prolonged queues, bureaucratic hurdles, and limited outreach activities render crucial immigration services inaccessible for many, exacerbating sentiments of isolation and exclusion among vulnerable demographics. The failure to tackle these accessibility barriers not only obstructs citizens’ exercise of their rights but also undermines trust in the government’s commitment to serving all constituents impartially.

This dearth of responsiveness not only undermines confidence in the ICS’s accountability but also underscores the urgent necessity for greater transparency and engagement in shaping immigration policies and practices.”

Moreover, timeliness, emblematic of efficient service provision, continues to elude the ICS, with processing delays plaguing travel, identity, and national identification documents applications. These extended waiting periods not only disrupt lives and livelihoods but also compromise the integrity of the immigration system, fostering uncertainty and anxiety among applicants.

Furthermore, the ICS’s inability to streamline processes and expedite adjudication exacerbates the backlog of cases, perpetuating a cycle of frustration and disillusionment among stakeholders.

Responsiveness, another pivotal aspect of effective governance, remains conspicuously lacking in the ICS’s interactions with the public. Reports of unaddressed inquiries, unresolved issues, and unexplained delays underscore a systemic disregard for stakeholder feedback and concerns. This dearth of responsiveness not only undermines confidence in the ICS’s accountability but also underscores the urgent necessity for greater transparency and engagement in shaping immigration policies and practices.

…fostering greater transparency, accountability, and stakeholder engagement can help restore public trust and confidence in the immigration system.”

Equity, the cornerstone of just governance, faces compromise within the ICS, as certain demographic segments encounter disproportionate obstacles to accessing and navigating immigration services. Marginalized communities, including refugees, asylum seekers, and undocumented immigrants, confront systemic biases and discriminatory practices that impede their ability to secure legal status and assert their rights. This pervasive inequity not only perpetuates social injustices but also undermines the foundational principles of fairness and equality before the law.

Addressing the multifaceted inefficiencies afflicting the ICS necessitates a comprehensive restructuring of policies, practices, and priorities. Streamlining procedures, enhancing technological infrastructure, and broadening linguistic and cultural competency training for staff are imperative steps toward fostering greater accessibility, timeliness, responsiveness, and equity within the agency. Additionally, fostering greater transparency, accountability, and stakeholder engagement can help restore public trust and confidence in the immigration system.

Reimagining efficiency within the Immigration and Citizenship Service in Ethiopia demands bold reforms that prioritize the needs and rights of citizens. By addressing shortcomings in accessibility, timeliness, responsiveness, and equity, the government can ensure the ICS fulfils its critical role in facilitating lawful immigration and promoting social cohesion. Ignoring these calls for reform risks perpetuating systemic injustices and eroding public trust in the government’s capacity to uphold the values of inclusivity and fairness for all.

Editor’s Note: The author, Keinan Hared, can be reached at keinan.hared@gmail.com