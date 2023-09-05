Business: Opera launches its first data campaign in Ethiopia, offers up to 1.5GB free data per month to Safaricom users

Addis Abeba – Opera – a leading global web innovator – is launching its free data campaign in Ethiopia. Partnering with Safaricom – which recently entered the Ethiopian market – the move follows Opera’s strategy of fostering increased internet access across the African continent.

Opera said its free data campaigns have been a key aspect of Opera’s Africa First strategy. Announced in December 2017, the policy has meant that mobile products and services are developed first and foremost with the African consumer in mind. It has also seen the company invest significantly – over $100 million dollars to date – in the region to bring more people online and offer them the fastest and most reliable internet connection possible.

Opera regularly partners with local telcos to coordinate free data campaigns. Opera has already facilitated for nearly 40 million people across five countries to benefit from up to 3 GB of free browsing each month. This initiative has helped users establish businesses, connect with loved ones, and embark on educational journeys, all with greater ease and affordability. In Kenya alone, Opera has invested over $12 million in free data campaigns over the past three years.

“Ethiopia is a large and growing country in which we see a great deal of potential,” said Jørgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera. “But at this point, the internet penetration rate is only around 16.7 percent nationwide. So we’re excited to join forces with long-time partner Safaricom to help expand Ethiopia’s digital economy. In the past, our collaboration provided a first window to the web for many users across the continent, and we’re proud to work together to try to similarly bring millions of new users online in Ethiopia.”

The campaign will enable Opera users to enjoy up to 50 MB of free browsing every day when using Opera Mini or Opera for Android on the Safaricom network. The deal excludes video streaming and file downloads, and is valid for the latest versions of Opera Mini and Opera for Android. AS