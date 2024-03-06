Innovation: Nine uni students representing Ethiopia at Huawei’s 8th ICT Competition final in Tunisia

Ethiopian University students came from Addis Abeba Science and Technology, Jimma, Haromaya, and Arbaminch Universities

Addis Abeba – Huawei, in collaboration with Ethiopian ministry of education, launched Huawei ICT competition 2023-2024 in Ethiopia last year. Following the completion of the national ICT contest, nine Ethiopian university students have the opportunity to represent their country at the 8th Huawei ICT Competition 2023-2024 Regional Final in Tunisia.

Ethiopian university students who won the national final Huawei ICT competition in Addis Abeba are representing Ethiopia in the regional competition, which is now taking place in Tunisia. Students will compete amongst 90 students from 9 Counties, namely Ethiopia, Mali, Cameroon, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, and Morocco.

The 6th round in Ethiopia and the 8th in the world Huawei ICT competition 2023/2024, which attracts more than 1,000 higher education students, held their preliminary and national final exams consecutively in Ethiopia. More than 280 higher education students completed the preliminary exam on 15 December 2023, with 80 of them proceeding to the national final competition, which was held online. Among them, nine passed the regional Huawei ICT final exam, which is taking place in Tunisia from March 5 to 8, 2024.

Huawei ICT Competition is a competitive ICT talent exchange event designed for global college students. Huawei intends to give students with an environment for healthy competition and idea exchange, thereby improving their ICT knowledge and practical abilities, as well as their ability to innovate by utilizing new technologies and platforms.

Ethiopian students competing in Tunisia originate from Addis Abeba Science and Technology, Jimma, Haromaya, and Arbaminch Universities, and to encourage students, three instructors have traveled with them.

Ethiopian students previously achieved third place at the 7th Huawei ICT global final competition, which took place in Shenzhen, China, from 24 to 28 May 2023. AS/Dispatch