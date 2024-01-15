News: Ambassador Meles Alem reaffirms Ethiopia’s commitment to One-China policy

Ambassador Meles Alem, the spokesperson for Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has reaffirmed the nation’s resolute commitment to the one-China policy (Photo: ENA)

Addis Abeba – Ambassador Meles Alem, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, has reiterated the nation’s steadfast commitment to the one-China policy.

In an interview with the Ethiopia News Agency, Ambassador Meles affirmed that Ethiopia has long-standing support for the one-China policy, maintaining this position consistently across various government administrations.

The spokesperson underscored Ethiopia’s endorsement of the One-China policy over many years as an integral element of its unswerving foreign policy. “Our stance on this issue remains unchanged,” he stated.

This statement comes in the aftermath of China’s Foreign Ministry expressing support for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, subsequent to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

The MoU encompasses provisions enabling Ethiopia to “secure access to the sea and diversify its access to seaports.” The Ethiopian government clarified that part of the MoU “includes provisions for the Ethiopian government to conduct an in-depth assessment towards taking a position regarding the efforts of Somaliland to gain international recognition.”

Following the MoU, Mao Ning, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, expressed support for the federal government of Somalia in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Mao Ning reiterated China’s perspective, considering Somaliland as part of Somalia, and encouraged regional countries to address regional affairs through diplomatic dialogue for mutual development and friendly cooperation.

In response, Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the one-China policy. “Somalia recognizes Taiwan as an integral part of the People’s Republic of China, aligning with its foreign policy principles and the United Nations Charter,” the statement read.

Somalia further emphasized its advocacy for non-interference in the domestic affairs of all nations, demonstrating its dedication to promoting global harmony and respecting sovereignty. AS