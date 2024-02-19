News: Amid rising cholera death WHO sets up 17 standard treatment centers in Ethiopia

WHO sets up 17 Standard Cholera Treatment Centers in Ethiopia to Combat Cholera Outbreak. Photo: WHO

Addis Abeba – The World Health Organization (WHO) said it has set up 17 standard cholera treatment centers across Ethiopia amid rising cholera death, which is also affecting millions in various regional states in Ethiopia. “This initiative, which is critical for saving lives, ensures that those affected receive rapid and effective care and treatment,” WHO said.

Ever since the current outbreak of cholera in August 2022 in the Harana Buluk district of the Bale Zone, the spread of the outbreak has covered at least eight regions and city administrations, including the capital Addis Abeba.

WHO’s treatment centers, self-contained medical facility that operating 24/7, with each center having has its own general services such as bathrooms, showers, kitchen, laundry, morgue, and waste area, as well as stocks and resources namely medical and logistics supplies, water, and electricity, are set up in Addis Abeba City (2), Afar (3), Amhara (1), Central Ethiopia (2), Dire Dawa (1), Oromia (2), Sidama (2), and Southwest Ethiopia Peoples’ Region (4), according to the health organization.

Ethiopia’s cholera cases picked up unprecedented pace since March 2023, with over 2,276 cases and 50 deaths, putting 3.3 million people at risk. A subsequent report in May 2023 revealed nearly 6,200 cases across 54 areas, resulting in 94 deaths and endangering 7 million people. By early August, the cases had continued to rise, with over 16,800 reported cases more than 370 deaths mainly in the Oromia, Sidama, and Somali regions.

In July 2023, the outbreak was reported in the conflict-ridden Amhara region, with 2,500 confirmed cases across 25 districts. Approximately 190 suspected cases and 4 deaths were also recorded at the Kumer refugee camp, which accommodates 10,000 Sudanese refugees, as of September 2023.

“These CTCs have a 718-bed capacity with designated rooms for screening and triage, observation, admissions (female, male, and special care), recovery, waste disposal, laundry, chlorine preparation, kitchen, and morgue. They are equipped with medical equipment. Establishing these CTCs followed discussions with local health officials and community members to prevent environmental contamination and pollution,” WHO further said.

In November last year, the European Union has announced an additional €1 million in humanitarian funding to aid the response to the outbreak. AS