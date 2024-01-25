News: Armed groups kill 12 members of local gov’t militia from Guji zone, Oromia region

Guji zone in Oromia regional state graduated 982 local militia in 2021 (Photo: Guji Zone Government Communication Affairs Office/Facebook)

Addis Abeba – A group of armed forces have killed twelve militiamen from Guji zone of the Oromia region in Southern Ethiopia, officials and residents told Addis Standard.

Speaking to Addis Standard the governor of Tifate village of Sarmale district in the Southern Ethiopia Region, Muhammad Kitamo said the militiamen were killed in a sudden attack carried out by armed men suspected to be members of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA).

According to the governor, the attack which was carried out on Tuesday morning on the border between Guji zone of Oromia region and Tifate village of Sarmale district of the Southern Ethiopia Region left two more militiamen injured.

The two wounded militiamen were treated at a nearby Kele Hospital, Gezahegn Andasha, a health worker at the hospital confirmed to Addis Standard.

Nebiyu Negash, a resident of the Tifate village, corroborated that the armed men killed the militiamen and confiscated their weapons, adding that the victims were members of local government militia.

Recurring violence between armed groups and government forces in the area have repeatedly claimed lives of people, according to the resident. Addis Standard’s attempt to obtain further information about the incident from Guji Zone’s officials have not been successful. AS