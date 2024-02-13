News: Dubai International Chamber facilitates Mars Food Industries’ entry into Ethiopian market, pioneering African expansion

Photo: Dubai International Chamber

Addis Abeba – Dubai International Chamber, a key entity under Dubai Chambers, has orchestrated Mars Food Industries’ foray into the Ethiopian market.

This marks Mars Food Industries’ inaugural deal on the African continent, facilitated by the chamber’s support for exporting baby food products under its Miralac brand to Ethiopia.

According to the press release by the Dubai International Chamber, “the collaboration culminated in a commercial cooperation agreement between Mars Food Industries and Tana Ekt Trading, with Dubai Chambers catalyzing this milestone.”

“With the first shipment already en route to Ethiopia, Mars Food Industries remains poised for further expansion across Africa, supported by the Dubai International Chamber’s office in Addis Abeba,” reads the press release.

The Dubai International Chamber presently maintains seven representative offices across the African continent, including in Ethiopia, Egypt, Ghana, and Kenya. AS