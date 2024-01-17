News: Ethiopian Airlines flight to Hargeisa deterred by Somali aviation authorities

(Photo: De Havilland)

Addis Abeba – An Ethiopian Airlines aircraft bound for Hargeisa, Somaliland’s capital, finds itself rerouted before entering Somali airspace.

Departing from Addis Abeba, the flight’s journey takes an unexpected detour, compelling a return to its origin as Somali aviation authorities withhold crucial permissions.

Mesfin Tasew, Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, provided clarification to the BBC, articulating, “The aircraft en route to Hargeisa had to return due to the discovery that it lacked authorization from Somalia.”

The incident transpired on 17 January, 2024, as corroborated by the flight tracking website Flightradar24.

As per Flightradar data, Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET372, a routinely scheduled flight, safely arrived in Hargeisa at 11:00 AM. Conversely, the de Havilland-400 aircraft, identified by flight number ET8372, originating from Addis Abeba at 8:30 AM, underwent a diversion upon reaching Jigjiga, the capital of Somali region. The aircraft reverted to Addis Abeba’s Bole Airport at 10:30 AM.

In a subsequent communication, the Somali Civil Aviation Authority declared that Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET8372 was not granted permission for landing in Hargeisa.

The CEO declined to disclose further information regarding the plane that underwent a reversal and the passengers aboard the affected aircraft.

Nevertheless, Somalia’s Minister of Information, Daoud Aweisa, informed the BBC that the aircraft transporting high-ranking Ethiopian government officials was refused entry into Hargeisa.

Mesfin further said that following a discussion, the aircraft, which had been obstructed from reaching its intended destination, continued its journey. AS