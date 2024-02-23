News: Oromia regional gov’t admits killing of four Orthodox priests in Zequala Monastery, blames ‘OLF Shene’
Addis Abeba – Oromia Regional State Peace and Security Bureau has confirmed the killing this week of four priests of Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) who were serving the historic Zequala Abune Gebre Menfes Kidus Monastery. in the East Shewa Zone of the Oromia region.
EOTC announced that the four priests were killed earlier this week during an attack on the Monastery located in the East Shewa Zone of the Oromia region, 30 km southwest of Bishoftu city.
In a statement on Thursday, 22 February, the church blamed “armed militants” who raided the monastery on Tuesday, 20 February, and kidnapped the priests.
