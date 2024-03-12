News: Federal gov’t, TPLF reaffirm commitment to Pretoria peace accord during AU-led meeting

The first Strategic Review concerning the Implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) commenced yesterday at the premises of the African Union in Addis Abeba (Photo: AU)

Addis Abeba – Following the convening of the First Strategic Review Meeting by the African Union in Addis Abeba on Monday, 11 March, 2024, the federal government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) have restated their “dedication to the implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA),” which was formalized in November 2022.

According to the statement issued by the African Union after the meeting, the two parties agreed “to hold multifaceted consultations to advance peace, security, and stability in the Tigray region” and “to consult regularly.”

They also decided “to convene in a similar format within the next few months.

“While acknowledging “the progress made,” the parties identified “areas requiring additional joint efforts towards fully implementing the CoHA,” per the statement.

The First Strategic Review on the Implementation of the CoHA commenced yesterday at the AU premises in Addis Abeba.

The meeting brought together representatives from the Ethiopian federal government, the Interim Administration of Tigray/TPLF, and observers from the UN, EU, IGAD, United States, and the African Development Bank. It was facilitated by the AU High-Level Panel for the Ethiopian Peace Process.

According to the AU’s Political Affairs Peace and Security Commission, the meeting aimed to “undertake strategic reflection and support critical aspects of the Ethiopian Peace Process, such as humanitarian support, DDR, rehabilitation and reconstruction.”

The strategic review comes at a critical stage when differences between the federal government and the Tigray interim administration are widening over unmet CoHA obligations. These include the unresolved status of western and parts of southern Tigray still occupied by Amhara regional forces, the withdrawal of Eritrean forces from northeastern parts of Tigray, and delaying IDP returns.

Ahead of the meeting, U.S. Special Envoy Mike Hammer stressed that both sides “must deliver on their commitments,” especially for DDR, IDP returns, transitional justice, and accountability to achieve lasting peace. AS