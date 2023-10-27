News: Tigray interim leader removes top zonal officials for neglect of responsibilities, wastage of public resources

Getachew Reda, the head of the Tigray Interim Administration (Photo: Tigray Television)

Addis Abeba – The Tigray interim administration has made a decision to remove six top zonal officials from their positions due to their neglect of responsibilities entrusted to them by the people and government. This has led to a waste of public resources, according to Getachew Reda, the head of the Tigray interim administration, who briefed the media earlier today.

Getachew’s announcement followed letters posted on the official Facebook page of the office of the president of Tigray yesterday, stating that the heads of communication offices of the East, South, Central, Southeast, Northwest, and West zones have been removed.

Weldeabrha Gebretsadik, the head of Southeast zone communication office, who is among the dismissed leaders, expressed his lack of knowledge regarding the reason for his removal to Addis Standard. He stated that he saw the letter on social media, just like everyone else.

The letter from the President’s Office also mentioned that certain areas of Tigray have been affected by drought. While the people and government are working together to combat the consequences of this natural disaster, the top leaders in question wasted public resources by convening a meeting in Mekelle, the capital of Tigray, on October 25, starting at midnight. According to a source interviewed by Addis Standard, the meeting was called by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), although the purpose of the assembly remains unclear.

The main participants in this meeting were the communication officers serving at different zonal levels. As a result, the interim administration of Tigray, under the leadership of President Getachew Reda, has taken action against the top leaders, as stated in the press release.

The Tigray interim administration also plans to discuss the matter with the relevant senior leadership of the TPLF and take immediate corrective action to avoid gaps in the positions left vacant.

In September, president Getachew revealed that his government’s attempts to separate government and party lines has been perceived as an “anti-TPLF” approach, posing challenges to his administration, adding that there are zones and districts that are not willing to be governed under the interim administration and as a result obstructing the administration’s activities. AS