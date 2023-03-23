News: TPLF’s removal from terrorist designation “speeds up establishment, performance of interim admin” Debretsion Gebremichael

Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD), chairman for Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF).

Addis Abeba – Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD), chairman of Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF), applauded the parliament’s move in delisting TPLF from terrorist designation saying “it will accelerate the formation of the interim administration and carry out works effectively.”

Members of the House of Peoples Representatives (HoPR) on Wednesday de-listed TPLF from the terrorist designation by “a majority vote with 61 opposition and five abstentions.”

“Everything is in place for the interim administration to begin operations” Debretsion said in a presser following the parliament’s decision yesterday.

The federal government and regional interim administration, led by Getachew Reda, have begun interactions and discussions regarding the budget releases, issues of criminal charges, and other relevant matters in reviving the region after a two-year long deadly war, according to Debretsion.

He said in addition to members of the Tigray Defense Force (TDF) and Tigrayans scholars, opposition parties TPLF and Baitona are included in the interim administration. He noted that TPLF has been put under immense pressure during the establishment of the interim administration which it withstood giving priorities for the people’s problems.

“The people in region are in need of humanitarian assistance, invaders are still in the region, those displaced have not yet returned, criminals have not been brought to justice, residents didn’t comeback to normal routines, and damaged properties have not been reconstructed; our next move will determine the future of Tigray and its people” he said.

On the other hand, the decision was met with criticism from the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (EZEMA). The party said the parliament’s decision to remove the TPLF from terrorist designation saying “not timely and will not bring lasting peace and acceptance of TPLF to the entire Ethiopian people.”

The party criticized TPLF for dominantly establishing the interim administration defying article 6 of the Pretoria agreement which stated “Interim administration of Tigray should be established under the consent of the federal government”.

According to EZEMA, the removal of the TPLF off the list of terrorist organizations will have a detrimental effect on the implementation of the peace agreement and will hinder the establishment of lasting peace in the country. The primary role of the government was to ensure that TPLF was also complying while the federal government was carrying out the commitments outlined in the agreement mentioning “TPLF’s refusal to implement full disarmament.”

“Delisting TPLF from terrorist group and exemption from accountability is an irreparable crime, the ruling Prosperity Party and federal government will be responsible for the national damage that will be caused by TPLF.”

It’s to be recalled that on May 05 2021 members of the HoPR designated the TPLF, along with “Shene”, a term the government uses to refer to the armed group Oromo Liberation Army – OLA), as terrorist groups citing Articles 18 and 19 of Proclamation No. 1176/2020 on the Prevention and Suppression of Terrorism Crimes. AS