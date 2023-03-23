Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: TPLF’s removal from terrorist designation “speeds up establishment, performance of interim admin” Debretsion Gebremichael

Politics, Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Tigray regional state, TPLF, EZema, Tigray Interim Administration, House of People's Representatives, Africa, Social Affairs, Law & Justice
By
0 Comments
0
50 Views
Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD), chairman for Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF).

Addis Abeba – Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD), chairman of Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF), applauded the parliament’s move in delisting TPLF from terrorist designation saying “it will accelerate the formation of the interim administration and carry out works effectively.”

Members of the House of Peoples Representatives (HoPR) on Wednesday de-listed TPLF from the terrorist designation by “a majority vote with 61 opposition and five abstentions.”

“Everything is in place for the interim administration to begin operations” Debretsion said in a presser following the parliament’s decision yesterday.

The federal government and regional interim administration, led by Getachew Reda, have begun interactions and discussions regarding the budget releases, issues of criminal charges, and other relevant matters in reviving the region after a two-year long deadly war, according to Debretsion.

He said in addition to members of the Tigray Defense Force (TDF) and Tigrayans scholars, opposition parties TPLF and Baitona are included in the interim administration. He noted that TPLF has been put under immense pressure during the establishment of the interim administration which it withstood giving priorities for the people’s problems.

“The people in region are in need of humanitarian assistance, invaders are still in the region, those displaced have not yet returned, criminals have not been brought to justice, residents didn’t comeback to normal routines, and damaged properties have not been reconstructed; our next move will determine the future of Tigray and its people” he said.

On the other hand, the decision was met with criticism from the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (EZEMA). The party said the parliament’s decision to remove the TPLF from terrorist designation saying “not timely and will not bring lasting peace and acceptance of TPLF to the entire Ethiopian people.”

The party criticized TPLF for dominantly establishing the interim administration defying article 6 of the Pretoria agreement which stated “Interim administration of Tigray should be established under the consent of the federal government”.

According to EZEMA, the removal of the TPLF off the list of terrorist organizations will have a detrimental effect on the implementation of the peace agreement and will hinder the establishment of lasting peace in the country. The primary role of the government was to ensure that TPLF was also complying while the federal government was carrying out the commitments outlined in the agreement mentioning “TPLF’s refusal to implement full disarmament.”

“Delisting TPLF from terrorist group and exemption from accountability is an irreparable crime, the ruling Prosperity Party and federal government will be responsible for the national damage that will be caused by TPLF.”

It’s to be recalled that on May 05 2021 members of the HoPR designated the TPLF, along with “Shene”, a term the government uses to refer to the armed group Oromo Liberation Army – OLA), as terrorist groups citing Articles 18 and 19 of Proclamation No. 1176/2020 on the Prevention and Suppression of Terrorism Crimes. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, News, The Interview, Economy, Society & Economy, Social Affairs
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News
0 Comments

Amhara Regional State, News, Banishangul Gumuz Regional state, Internal Displacement, Politics, Ethiopia, Border dispute, Horn of Africa, Africa, Social Affairs
0 Comments

Afar regional state, African Union, United Nations, Ethiopia, Human Rights Commission, Human Rights, Politics, Oromia Regional State, Horn of Africa, Amhara Regional State, News, Tigray regional state, TPLF, Africa, Social Affairs, Law & Justice
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.