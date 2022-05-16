Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: WB signs $300 m grant agreement to support recovery of conflict-affected areas in Ethiopia

Ethiopia, News, World Bank, Politics
By
0 Comments
0
51 Views

Addis Abeba – The World Bank (WB) signed a grant agreement amounting to US$300 million (ETB 15.6 billion) with the Ministry of Finance to support the reconstruction and recovery efforts of conflict-affected areas in Ethiopia, the Ministry said.

The grant agreement, which was signed between Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance, and Ousmane Dione, World Bank country director today, will be used on projects to be implemented in selected woredas of Amhara, Afar, Tigray, Oromia, and Benishangul. “In high conflict areas, the project will be implemented by a selected third-party institution on behalf of the Government based on an agreement that the government will enter,” the Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Ministry, the resource will be used to finance the activities designed to support communities in conflict-affected areas to re-access basic Services of education, health, water supply, and special support to survivors of gender-based violence within the areas affected by conflict. The proceeds will finance activities of Rebuilding and Improving Access to Basic Services and Community Infrastructure and support the strengthening of short- and medium-term Gender-Based Violence Response Services for the survivors in the targeted regions. Dispatch/AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, News, Social Affairs, Law & Justice
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, Tigray regional state, Armed Conflict in Tigray, Politics, Africa
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Amhara Regional State, News, Secutity, Politics
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Amhara Regional State, Tigray regional state, News Analysis, Politics
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.