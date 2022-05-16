News: WB signs $300 m grant agreement to support recovery of conflict-affected areas in Ethiopia

Addis Abeba – The World Bank (WB) signed a grant agreement amounting to US$300 million (ETB 15.6 billion) with the Ministry of Finance to support the reconstruction and recovery efforts of conflict-affected areas in Ethiopia, the Ministry said.

The grant agreement, which was signed between Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance, and Ousmane Dione, World Bank country director today, will be used on projects to be implemented in selected woredas of Amhara, Afar, Tigray, Oromia, and Benishangul. “In high conflict areas, the project will be implemented by a selected third-party institution on behalf of the Government based on an agreement that the government will enter,” the Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Ministry, the resource will be used to finance the activities designed to support communities in conflict-affected areas to re-access basic Services of education, health, water supply, and special support to survivors of gender-based violence within the areas affected by conflict. The proceeds will finance activities of Rebuilding and Improving Access to Basic Services and Community Infrastructure and support the strengthening of short- and medium-term Gender-Based Violence Response Services for the survivors in the targeted regions. Dispatch/AS