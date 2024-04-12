Bate Urgessa was fatally shot on Tuesday night, and his remains were discovered early on Wednesday (Photo: Social Media)

Addis Abeba – The East Shewa Police Directorate has announced the arrest of 13 suspects in connection with the murder of Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) Political Officer Bate Urgessa.

Assistant Commissioner Tariku Dirbaaba revealed this information during an interview with OBN and stated that an investigation team has been set up to examine the case. He called upon the community to exercise patience while awaiting the outcome of the criminal investigation.

According to some reports, Bate’s brother Millo and his sister Simbo Urgessa were among those who were detained.

Bate was shot dead on Tuesday night, and his body was found early on Wednesday.

A family member told Addis Standard that Bate was taken out of his hotel room around midnight on Tuesday, and his body was found by the road the next morning.

The family member added that those who took him “looked like government security forces.”

Late Wednesday, the Oromia regional government released a statement condemning the killing of Bate Urgessa, stating that “ongoing propaganda to make the government responsible is not acceptable in any way.”

The statement conveyed that Bate, a political officer of the OLF, was killed by “unidentified assailants” in Meki town, adding that “whoever committed it, the act is totally unacceptable.”

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) was among the first to demand a swift, impartial, and comprehensive investigation into the murder.

The commission called upon both the Oromia regional authorities and the federal government to collaborate in holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

The OLF also strongly denounced the “brutal murder” of their political officer. In a statement, the party expressed profound sorrow and anguish over the loss of Bate, whom they described as an “eloquent, selfless, and brave Oromo soul.”

The OLF emphasized the need for a thorough and transparent investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Various local and international stakeholders, including the U.S. State Department and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, have joined the call for independent investigations into Bate’s murder.

The United Kingdom government also echoed the EHRC’s demand for a prompt, impartial, and complete investigation, stressing the importance of holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

The funeral ceremony of Bate took place yesterday at the Meserte Kristos church in his hometown of Meki, in the East Shewa zone of the Oromia region. AS