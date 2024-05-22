Raya Azebo district, located in the Tigray region (Photo: Social Media)

Addis Ababa – Unidentified gunmen killed seven civilians, including a seven-year-old child, in a midnight attack on Monday in the Raya Azebo district, located in the border area between the Afar and Tigray regions.

Tezera Getahun, head of the Raya Azebo district located in the Tigray region, informed Addis Standard that the perpetrators are believed to have come from the Afar region.

“The perpetrators killed civilian shepherds, including an 11-year-old child, while they were asleep at midnight,” stated Tezera.

He further mentioned that the attack appeared to be random.

Following this attack, the Tigray Interim Administration issued a statement on social media confirming that the perpetrators originated from the Afar region.

“The Tigray Interim Administration is closely monitoring their identities and will continue to strengthen efforts to identify and apprehend the criminals,” the statement stated.

The interim administration also assured the public that they would be kept informed of any progress in the investigation. Additionally, the regional administration has urged the Afar regional government and the Federal Police Commission to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Tezera informed Addis Standard that an investigation into the cause of the attack is currently underway. AS