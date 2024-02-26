AnalysisLaw & Justice
Analysis: Extension of SoE amid allegations of rights abuse, massacre in Amhara region raises apprehension

February 26, 2024
During the State of Emergency period that commenced in August 2023, the Amhara region has witnessed numerous allegations of severe human rights violations, including civilian casualties (Photo: China Daily)

By Zelalem Takele @ZelalemTakelee

Addis Abeba – In early February 2024, chilling reports emerged from residents of Merawi, a small town situated 30 kilometers south of Bahir Dar, the regional capital and administrative center of the Amhara Regional State.

Residents recounted how soldiers conducted door-to-door searches on 12 February 2024, following an “attack on a nearby military camp by insurgents” and how the military personnel interrogated people about rebel fighters and then proceeded with summary “executions” that persisted from dawn to mid-day.

In the following day, reports of unspeakable horror flooded the streets, echoing the anguish of over 100 innocent souls, from the tender age of 14 to the wisdom of 96. What began as a day like any other descended into a nightmare as government forces unleashed a wave of terror upon the unsuspecting residents.

