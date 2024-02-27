CommentaryPolitics
Commentary: Beyond Cessation of Hostilities: Sustaining Peace

5 hours ago
Scorecard of the Implementation of the Permanent Cessation of Hostilities (CoHA)

In February 2023, PM Abiy Ahmed and TPLF representatives met in Halala Kella, Dawro, for the first time since the Pretoria peace agreement was signed between the two in November 2022. (Picture: Redwan Hussien/X)

By Mehari Taddele Maru @DrMehari

Addis Abeba – On February 9, 2024, the Government of Ethiopia (GoE), the recently formed Tigray Interim Regional Administration (TIRA) and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) convened a joint meeting. Its purpose was to discuss the implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) signed by GoE, TPLF and AU mediators on November 2, 2021, in Pretoria, South Africa.

This latest meeting, understood to be the ‘political discussion’ mentioned in the CoHA text, is a step towards effective implementation of the CoHA. Unlike past informal talks, these discussions were  publicized in state media. It is nevertheless unclear whether or not the meeting followed established processes, which normally would include a formal agenda and a matrix for the implementation of any decisions on the outstanding tasks in CoHA; because any conclusions that may have been reached remain undisclosed.

Regardless of the meeting and its outcomes, public statements from various elements of the GoE, as well as from TIRA and TPLF, point to simmering tensions over critical provisions of the CoHA. A lack of transparency, exemplified by the absence of an official, comprehensive joint report on the results of the discussions, is worrying in that it encourages conjecture, promotes propagation of falsehood, and potentially deepens distrust.  

