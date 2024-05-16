In 2022, 528 Ethiopian troops hailing from the Tigray region and serving as peacekeepers within the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) formally sought political asylum in Sudan. (Photo: UNISFA)

Addis Abeba – Former Ethiopian peacekeepers of Tigrayan origin, who were stationed in the Abyei region bordering Sudan and South Sudan, are currently facing heightened security concerns amidst the escalating conflict in Sudan.

Seeking asylum in Sudan two years ago amidst the Tigray war, these ex-peacekeepers now face escalating risks as recent clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have intensified.

Speaking to Addis Standard, one former peacekeeper expressed mounting tensions and anxieties among their ranks, particularly following recent statements by the RSF alleging the involvement of “TPLF forces” in the Sudan conflict.

In 2022, 528 Ethiopian troops hailing from the Tigray region and serving as peacekeepers within the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) sought political asylum in Sudan. Their asylum request coincided with the peak of the Tigray war and reports of the detention of ethnic Tigrayan military personnel in Ethiopia.

According to the informant, among the total number of asylum seekers, 248 individuals have received official recognition, with 170 of them presently accommodated at the Um Gargour camp in Gedaref city, situated in the Al Qaḍārif state of Sudan.

In a phone interview with Addis Standard, a former member of the Ethiopian military peacekeeping contingent in Abyei, now residing in Um Gargour camp, shared the challenges faced by him and his former colleagues.

Speaking anonymously, he highlighted the lack of security guarantees amidst escalating tensions between conflicting factions in Sudan.

“Given our previous status as military personnel, we are among the primary targets for attack,” the former peacekeeper emphasized. “Compounded by the absence of a defined safe zone or sanctuary, we find ourselves surrounded by conflict and various armed groups, leaving us vulnerable to potential threats and attacks.”

The former peacekeeper revealed that asylum seekers currently residing in Um Gargour camp have urged the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to facilitate their transfer to a more secure location, citing their vulnerable position as military personnel amid the escalating conflict.

“Furthermore, we have disclosed urgent humanitarian challenges, such as the shortage of medical supplies and inadequate care for injured individuals and those afflicted by chronic illnesses,” he indicated.

The civil war that erupted in Sudan on 15 April, 2023, between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has resulted in the deaths of approximately 12,000 civilians and left nearly half of Sudan’s 49 million people in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

In December 2023, the Sudanese state of Al-Qadarif declared a state of emergency after the RSF gained control of the road between the states of eastern Al-Jazirah and Al-Qadarif, near the capital, Khartoum.

The Al-Qadarif state, which has been engaged in conflict with the RSF, stated that the emergency was declared under the law on emergencies and public safety.

The onset of the civil war in Sudan on 15 April, 2023, involving the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has led to the tragic loss of approximately 12,000 civilian lives and has placed almost half of Sudan’s 49 million inhabitants in urgent need of humanitarian aid (Photo: United Nations)

The former peacekeeper revealed that asylum seekers currently housed at Um Gargour camp have formally lodged requests for aid with the UNHCR and its Assistance Protection Center on five distinct occasions.

“However, we have unfortunately not received a response that addresses our urgent security apprehensions. As individuals entrusted with the mantle of peacekeeping, we function as ambassadors for peace, duly acknowledged by the United Nations for our unwavering service. Consequently, we fervently appeal for the provision of sufficient protection and the designation of a secure sanctuary where our safety can be guaranteed,” he articulated.

Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in correspondence with Voice of America via email, stated, “We acknowledge the security concerns of the refugees; we are actively seeking a resolution to the situation.”

However, the ex-peacekeeper underscored the imperative need for heightened protection, particularly in light of recent statements by the RSF alleging the involvement of “TPLF forces” in the Sudan conflict, which, he asserts, is intensifying anxieties among the asylum seekers.

A statement released on 05 May, 2024, by the Office of the Official Spokesperson for the Rapid Support Forces asserted that the RSF had acquired credible evidence indicating that “forces from the TPLF are participating in combat alongside the Sudanese army under the leadership of General Abdul Fattah al-Burhan.”

The following day, the interim administration of Tigray issued a robust rebuttal to what it categorizes as a “groundless allegation” by the RSF and “categorically refuted” any such involvement.

Considering the security risks, the former peacekeeper observes that numerous asylum seekers in need of medical care are hesitant to avail themselves of such services. “Despite endeavors to solicit assistance from relevant authorities, including the UNHCR, our plight remains unaddressed.” AS