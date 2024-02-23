In-depth: Experts highlight outstanding issues as Ethiopia takes a step towards transitional justice
By Abdi Biyenssa @ABiyenssa
Addis Abeba – War crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, and other forms of grave human rights violations, including massacres, arbitrary killings, gender-based violence, and forced displacements, have been committed against civilians amidst wars and conflicts in Ethiopia.
The northern region of Tigray is the most affected as a consequence of the two-year war, but atrocities of varying magnitude have been committed elsewhere, particularly in conflict-ravaged areas of the Amhara, Afar, and Oromia regional states, leaving victims without any sort of accountability and justice.
In November 2023, a grim report by Refugees International revealed that approximately 40–50% of girls and women in Tigray were subjected to gender-based violence during the brutal two-year war in the region. Out of these victims, more than 80% disclosed that they had been raped, and almost 70% reported being brutally gang-raped by armed groups.
Tibletsi Hagos, a woman in her thirties (name changed), was expelled from Sheraro, Western Tigray, during the Tigray war. She arrived in Tembien Abi Adi on 29 November 2021 after walking barefoot for three grueling days, in an extremely weakened condition while being six months pregnant. In Abi Adi, where she hoped to find safe refuge, she was subjected to a shocking act of sexual violence.
Despite her harrowing ordeal, she managed to relocate to Mekelle, the capital of Tigray, where she gave birth to her baby. Yet, the consequences of the rape haunted her as she tested positive for HIV, adding a layer to her trauma. Two years later, she seeks justice not only for herself but for all women who have survived brutal sexual assault.
