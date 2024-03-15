The winning three students are two from Addis Abeba University Science and Technology and one from Arbaminch Universities

Addis Abeba – Ethiopian university students won third place in the regional final of the Huawei ICT competition global final held in Tunisia which was held from 5-8 March. They are among 90 students from nine countries, including Mali, Cameroon, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, and Morocco.

The Ethiopian team with three students in a computing truck won the third place after Morocco and Tunisia. The company awarded the students Huawei’s latest mobile, while the rest of the six students were awarded Huawei tablets for their participation. The company also acknowledged the instructors for supporting their students. The winning three students are two from Addis Abeba University Science and Technology and one from Arbaminch Universities.

Huawei Public Relations Director Liming Ye said that Huawei will continue providing students with a platform to compete healthily, exchange ideas, and enhance their ICT knowledge and practical skills, as well as increasing their ability to innovate by using new technologies and platforms.

The competition brought together 30 teams from nine countries across the Northern Africa region (North, West, and Central Africa). Ethiopia was represented by 9 students, divided into 3 teams, participating in 3 different categories: cloud track, computing track, and network track.

All winning students will have the opportunity to participate in the final phase, which will take place in China in 2024 and involve over 20,000 students from 500 universities.

The Huawei ICT Competition is a competitive ICT talent exchange event designed for global college students.