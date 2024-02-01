News: Declining health of detained MP, Council Member raises concern among relatives

MP Christian Tadelle (left) and Councilman Yohannes Buayalew (Photo:Social Media)

Addis Abeba – The relatives of detained MP Christian Tadelle and Yohannes Buayalew, a member of the Amhara Regional Council, have conveyed apprehension regarding the well-being and status of the detainees.

Subsequent to their recent relocation from Awash Arba to the Federal Police Commission Crime Investigation Bureau in Addis Abeba, family members who visited the detainees informed Addis Standard that they noted a decline in their health conditions.

A relative of Christian, opting to withhold their identity, notified Addis Standard that Christian was transferred to the Federal Police Commission Crime Investigation Bureau last Sunday afternoon.

The family member additionally revealed that they were not apprised of the rationale behind the transfer or the circumstances leading to Christian’s presence in the capital. Furthermore, the informant conveyed that Christian’s physical health has declined, as evidenced by noticeable weight loss.

The source disclosed that Christian had experienced illness on multiple occasions during detention at Awash Arba prison and continues to endure poor health. The family member also indicated that they are presently permitted to visit Christian once daily at 12:00 AM.

Formerly, the families were unaware of their whereabouts, leading to heightened concerns regarding their welfare and security. Nonetheless, on 29 August, Tarikua Getachew, the Legal and Policy Director of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), said that Christian, Yohannes, and Kassa had been transferred to Awash Arba prison.

Similarly, a relative of Yohannes Buayalew expressed a sense of relief upon being granted the opportunity to meet him in person, having previously been uninformed about his welfare.

However, the informant voiced apprehension regarding his declining health condition, asserting, “He suffers from dyspepsia, and he informed me that his condition has become concerning. He also suffers from leg pain, which is currently worsening.”

Both relatives informed Addis Standard that they were not provided with any information regarding the future of their family members, including whether they would be brought to court or released. They were informed by the police that they possess no details concerning their case.

Christian and Yohannes were apprehended in August last year under the six-month state of emergency declared in August 2023, following the escalation of conflict and instability in the Amhara region. They are suspected of “engaging in various illegal activities” and providing logistical and financial support to armed groups. AS

