Art & Culture: Injibara hosting 84th Agew Equestrian Festival (in pictures)

Addis Abeba – The annual colorful celebration marking the foundation of Agew Equestrian Association is underway in Awi Zone, Injibara city, in Amhara regional state.

This year the Agew Equestrian Association is celebrating the 84th year under the motto “Patriotism of peace for brotherhood”.

Agew Equestrian Association festival is celebrated every year by the Awi community administration to commemorate the victory of the Agew cavalry in defeating the Italian invasion during the Adwa battle.

The Association was founded in 1940 with less than 30 members at the time. Currently it has more than 60, 000 members.

Last year Amhara regional state tourism bureau said that efforts were underway to register the Festival with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as intangible heritage.

Abdu Hussein, Deputy President of Amhara Regional State together with Tahir Mohammed, Culture and Tourism Bureau Head of the regional state, other federal and regional officials and invited guests including artists and community leaders are attending this year’s festival.

