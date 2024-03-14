News: Parliament revokes immunity of Christian Tadele seven months after his arrest

Christian Tadele (Photo: Social Media)

Addis Abeba – In its 17th ordinary session held this morning, the House of Peoples Representatives revoked the immunity of Christian Tadele, who has held a seat in Parliament since 2021.

This comes seven months after the detention of Christian, a member of the National Movement of Amhara (NaMA).

On 04 August, 2024, Christian was apprehended following the six-month state of emergency proclaimed in the Amhara region, on suspicion of engaging in “various illegal activities” within urban areas and “providing logistical and financial support through involvement with the armed group.”

Family members told Addis Standard that Christian was first detained at the Federal Police Commission Crime Investigation Bureau and subsequently transferred to Awash Arba.

Alongside Christian, other detained individuals include Yohannes Buayalew, a member of the Amhara Regional Council, and Kassa Teshager, a member of the Addis Abeba City Council. And more recently, Desalegn Chane, a member of the House of Peoples Representatives and the opposition NaMA, are others who were also detained under the state of emergency.

Previously, family members expressed concern to Addis Standard that, after being transferred to the Federal Police Commission Crime Investigation Bureau in Addis Abeba, they observed a deterioration in the health conditions of the detainees. AS