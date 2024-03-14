News: TPLF asserts ‘erosion of trust’ with federal gov’t amid inadequate implementation of Pretoria deal

Debretsion Gebremichael, chairman of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (Photo: DW)

Addis Abeba – In a statement released following the convening of the First Strategic Review Meeting on the Implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA), the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) expressed concerns over “the erosion of trust” with the federal government due to “inadequate implementation of key provisions outlined in the agreement.”

The first Strategic Review on the Implementation of the CoHA held on 11 March, 2024 at the African Union premises in Addis Abeba. As per the African Union’s Political Affairs Peace and Security Commission, the purpose of the meeting was to “undertake strategic reflection and bolster crucial aspects of the Ethiopian Peace Process, such as humanitarian aid, Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR), as well as rehabilitation and reconstruction.”

In a statement released on 13 March, 2024, the TPLF stated the delegation from Tigray provided a thorough report concerning the actions taken since the signing of the Pretoria Peace Agreement in November 2022 and the challenges encountered over the preceding year.

The statement issued by the TPLF emphasized the adverse consequences of unresolved agreements, which not only perpetuate the enduring plight of the populace but also contribute to the erosion of trust in the federal government.

Despite avowing allegiance to the Pretoria Peace Agreement, the TPLF stressed the imperative of collective endeavors aimed at honoring the agreement’s stipulations to restore confidence and attain enduring peace within the region.

The TPLF emphasized that although there have been certain positive developments, such as the cessation of hostilities and the reestablishment of public service facilities in the region, substantial elements of the agreement remain unaddressed.

The political party noted that crucial components, such as the withdrawal of Eritrean and Amhara forces from specific regions of Tigray, have not been entirely achieved. Furthermore, the TPLF underscored that the complete reopening of all roads and the cessation of sieges have not been realized, thus posing further obstacles to progress.

A matter of particular concern revolves around the non-disbursement of both the recurrent and capital budgets for the 2021/2022 fiscal year, which, according to TPLF, leads to difficulties such as the incapacity to remunerate government employees and pensioners for their accrued salaries.

In a subsequent statement following the convening of the First Strategic Review Meeting, the African Union announced that the two parties had reached an agreement “to conduct comprehensive consultations aimed at advancing peace, security, and stability in the Tigray region” and “to maintain regular consultations.” Furthermore, they resolved “to engage in regular consultations and to convene in a similar format within the next few months.” AS