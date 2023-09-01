ASDailyScoop: Visa backs upcoming Enkopa tech and entrepreneurship summit

Enkopa Summit 2022 (Photo:Enkopa Summit.com)

Addis Abeba – Visa, the global leader in digital payments, has signed on as Platinum Sponsor for the upcoming Enkopa Summit in Addis Abeba. The tech and entrepreneurship summit, organized by Laurendeau and Associates under the authority of the Ministry of Labor and Skills, will take place October 12-13 at the city’s Science Museum.

Bringing together stakeholders across technology, business, government and investing, Enkopa Summit seeks to drive innovation and collaboration within Ethiopia’s startup ecosystem. Visa’s sponsorship signals the importance of digital payments and financial inclusion to achieving this mission.

In a press release sent to Addis Standard on Thursday, Bernard Laurendeau, Managing Partner at Laurendeau and Associates, said Visa’s expertise aligns with Enkopa’s goals of empowering entrepreneurship and technology. Visa Country Manager Yared Endale reiterated Visa’s commitment to strengthening digital payments infrastructure and supporting fintech growth in Ethiopia.

With Visa’s backing, this year’s summit will explore emerging solutions and their potential impacts on Ethiopian businesses and technology. Attendees can expect visionary keynotes, policy discussions, tech talks, startup showcases and exclusive investor dialogues. AS