News: Recent militarized conflict in Amhara region causes over 15 billion birr in damage

Bahir Dar city, the capital of Amhara region (Photo: Social Media)

Addis Abeba – The Amhara Regional Government has disclosed that the destruction of numerous social and economic institutions in recent months, attributable to conflict, resulted in the loss of property valued at over 15 billion birr.

During a press briefing held yesterday, Desalegn Tasew, the Chief of the Amhara Peace and Security Bureau, asserted that the region substantiated the stated figure through a survey.

He attributed the destruction to an “extremist group” involved in “looting and kidnapping individuals.”

Desalegn stated that while security forces have “thwarted the extremist group’s attempts to commit damage,” he acknowledged that “extensive work is still required to ensure complete peace in the region.”

He further accused the group of “stealing fertilizers imported by the government with scarce foreign currency for their personal gain.”

In recent times, intense fighting has taken place between government security forces and the non-state militia, Fano, spanning various urban areas within the Amhara region.

Reports from residents indicate that confrontations have occurred in West and North Gojjam, North Shewa, and North Wollo zones, resulting in road blockages.

Additionally, intense clashes have taken place in locations including Gondar, Merawi, Dega Damot, Shewa Robit, Antsokiyana Gemza, and Lalibela.

Last week, conflict also broke out in Bahir Dar city, the capital of the Amhara region, marked by the use of heavy weaponry.

Earlier this week, however, Walellign Bimrew, the head of the Bahir Dar Police Department, announced that regional, municipal, and federal security agencies cooperated to enforce the law and minimize the potential for further escalation in Bahir Dar city. AS