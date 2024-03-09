News: Violent attack in North Shewa’s Dara district claims nine lives, displaces residents

Nine lives were lost, and multiple homes were incinerated in Dara district, situated within the North Shewa Zone of the Oromia region (Photo: Social Media)

Addis Abeba – At least nine individuals lost their lives, and numerous homes were incinerated in Dara district, located within the North Shewa Zone of the Oromia region, allegedly by “Fano militants,” as reported by local residents.

The assault took place on the morning of 07 March, 2024, in Jiru Dada, Woren Gabro, and Manketa Wario kebeles within the Dara district.

A resident of Manketa Wario Kebele, who chose to remain anonymous, recounted to Addis Standard that nine individuals perished in the attack by the self-proclaimed “Fano militants” last Thursday morning, with many sustaining injuries.

Among the victims was an 11-year-old girl named Shetaye Dubale, who was fatally shot last Thursday, according to the resident, who further noted extensive house burnings during the assault. “The attack still persists in Manketa Wario kebele,” the resident added.

Another resident of Woren Gabro Kebele also informed Addis Standard that the assault in his village resulted in loss of life and property destruction. “They also abducted children and elderly individuals who couldn’t flee,” he stated.

The informant revealed that in Jiru Deda kebele, homes were razed, and more than 400 cattle were stolen. “To evade danger, many sought refuge in a desert area called Abote,” he disclosed.

This recent incident in Dara district is not an isolated occurrence. In December 2023, Addis Standard reported a relentless attack on the Dara district community spanning two days, beginning on 24 December, 2023.

According to testimonies from local residents, the surge of violence, resulting in 18 fatalities and six injuries, is attributed to the “Fano militants.”

Efforts to reach Dera district administrator, Shimelis Eyalehun, were unsuccessful. AS