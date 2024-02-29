NewsAlert: Ethiopia, Kenya defense chiefs discuss ‘enhancing military relations’, address ‘common security threats’

Addis Abeba – The Chief of General Staff of The Defense Forces of Ethiopia, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula Chief of Defense Forces of Kenya, General Francis Ogolla, met today at the Defense Headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya held a “meeting focused on enhancing military relations stemming from the rich cordial relationship between Kenya and Ethiopia,” Kenyan Defense Forces said in official readout

The two Defense Chiefs and a delegation of general and senior officers from both militaries held “a closed door meeting” after Field Marshal Berhanu inspected a half guard of honor mounted by the Kenya Air Force.

“The two nations affirmed commitment to regional peace and security, noting the shared security threats along the common border such as contraband, trade, drugs, and human trafficking,” KDF said.

The two sides expressed commitment to fostering closer military ties and working together “to address common security threats facing the region as well as enhance military training.”

#Ethiopia #Kenya #Verbatim: "The long-standing relations between Kenya and Ethiopia is the bedrock of our shared prosperity and regional stability. The State Visit by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed goes further to cement our ties," President William Ruto. pic.twitter.com/yKzbydNXl4 — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) February 28, 2024

The meeting of the two military leaders came on the heels of a two-day State Visit by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Kenya, which occluded with a signing of a joint statement aimed at boosting relations between the two neighboring states.

In addition to the closed door meeting, Field Marshall Berhanu also had the opportunity to visit the National Defense College Kenya (NDC-K), where he was received by the NDC-K Commandant Major General Rashid Elmi. His Excellency’s visit to NDC-K highlights the significance of continuous learning and professional development in the strategic military sphere,” according to the readout.

“He later visited the Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum (UGNM&M), where he was received by the Director UGNM&M Colonel Catherine Lagat. He was taken on a museum tour in order to delve into Kenyan history.

During his visit, His Excellency the Field Marshal also had an opportunity to interact with the Service Commanders, General Officers and Senior Officers both at the Defense Headquarters and at the National Defence College Kenya.” AS