Commissioner Solomon Tadesse

Addis Abeba, February 21/2020– Solomon Tadesse, Police Commissioner of Burayu City, was shot dead today, whereas Commander Tesfaye Dinku, who was also shot, is admitted to a hospital, the BBC Amharic reported.

Commander Tesfaye is the head of the special force for Oromia Regional State Special Zone Surrounding Finfinne.

According to Getachew Balcha, head of Oromia region communication bureau, the two were shot while having lunch in a place not far from Burayu. No suspect is apprehended as of yet, Getachew was quoted as saying.

On February 15, three artists: Hawi H. Qeneni (singer), Desalegn Bekema (singer) and Lij Yared (graffiti artist and activist) were all beaten during a hotel inauguration ceremony in Burayu. In an interview with Addis Standard, Hawi said they were attacked by the police, an accusation the city police and its communication bureau denied. Later on Amnesty International said the special police in Oromia “arrested around 30 guests at a hotel launch party in Burayu and drove them to a sports stadium where they were beaten and humiliated for hours.” AS