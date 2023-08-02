1 EU pledges €1.1 billion to support economic integration in Africa 07:48

2 Legacy of the Point Four Program - 72nd Anniversary 55:02

3 Ethiopian army chief denies shipping arms to Somalia, warns of 'other actions' if rhetoric continues 04:52

4 Irreechaa and the Oromo nation in search of Peace 03:14

5 Ethiopia defends GERD at UN, urges Egypt to end 'destabilization efforts' in Horn of Africa 02:57

6 "Some #Fano leaders show interest in negotiation and dialogue" - Amhara Region Peace Council 02:16

7 #Ethiopia, #Djibouti secure funding to operationalize corridor management authority 02:07

8 U.S. Special Envoy urges factions within TPLF to resolve the division with dialogue 25:07

9 #Ethiopia: "We have no desire for conflict or war" - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed 01:38

10 Ethiopian Airlines refers frozen account Issue to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aviation Authority 02:40

11 Daily News recap: September 02, 2024 #daily #news #recap #ethiopia #addisstandard #addisababa 01:01

12 "We don't want to be suffocated"- Ambassador Taye Atskeselassie 05:27

13 Daily News recap: August 29, 2024 #daily #news #recap #ethiopia #addisstandard #addisababa 01:01

14 Flooding in Silte Zone Submerges Over 900 Houses, Displaces More Than 6,000 People 01:33

15 Public rallies in North Shewa Zone call for peace amid conflict in #Oromia region 01:33

16 #Ethiopia: #GERD will be completed after a year - PM Abiy Ahmed 01:11

17 #Ethiopia: "The issue of Western Tigray is long overdue" - Getachew Reda 04:02

18 Daily News recap: August 22, 2024 #daily #news #recap #ethiopia #addisstandard #addisababa 01:01

19 Daily News recap: August 21, 2024 #daily #news #recap #ethiopia #addisstandard #addisababa 01:01

20 #Ethiopia: Addis Abeba administration gains public trust, says mayor Adanech 02:02

21 Daily News recap: August 14, 2024 #daily #news #recap #ethiopia #addisstandard #addisababa 01:01

22 Daily News recap: August 13,2024 #daily #news #recap #ethiopia #addisstandard #addisababa 01:01

23 Registering TPLF as a new party inherently nullifies the Pretoria Agreement: Debretsion Gebremichael 02:01

24 Ethiopian Electric Utility blames theft for widespread power outages #ethiopia #electricity #outage 01:49

25 Daily News recap: August 09,2024 #daily #news #recap #ethiopia #addisstandard #addisababa 01:01

26 Daily News recap: August 08,2024 #daily #news #recap #ethiopia #addisstandard #addisababa 01:01

27 Daily News recap: August 07,2024 #daily #news #recap #ethiopia #addisstandard #addisababa 01:01

28 PM Abiy says there will be no transitional government in Ethiopia #ethiopia #transition #abiy 02:04

29 Ethiopia shouldn’t be excluded from the issue of the Red Sea #ethiopia #redsea #dialogue 01:59

30 Counting the cost of conflict, taking no responsibility #ethiopia #amhara #conflict 03:17

31 We have resumed governmental services in the Amhara region except for eight woredas: Arega Kebede 02:19

32 US Calls for a temporary Nation wide Ceasefire in Ethiopia #US # Ethiopia #Ceasefire 12:14

33 A co-opted national dialogue will not address fundamental political problems - Sultan Kasim #OFC 13:35

34 Normalization of EU-Ethiopia Relations Hinge on Accountability for Human Rights Violations 13:35

35 USAID Announces Additional $80 Million for Humanitarian Assistance #USAID #Humanitarian #Assistance 08:07

36 AS JABAA: OPA deploys experienced doctors to unreachable areas-Gemechu Biftu (MD) 10:16

37 THE KINGDOM OF TIME- INTERVIEW WITH THE JORDANIAN TOURISM MINISTER #JORDAN #TOURISM #ETHIOPIA 14:29

38 Even though we don’t hear, we have great potential- Biyamale Hirpho #People #disability #gifts 08:07

39 "The world cannot turn its back on the crisis in Sudan"- Filippo Grandi, 02:32

40 Paragons of Hope: Banchi Yimer #Paragon #Hope #Banchi #kafala #lebanon #saudiarabia 14:28

41 AS Daily News recap January 10, 2024 #Daily #news #recap 01:11

42 AS Short: Somaliland to obtain a stake in Ethio telecom or Ethiopian Airlines 02:58

43 AS Short: The federal government slams the Tigray region's alarm bell over impending #famine crisis 03:08

44 AS Short: Ethiopia's pursuit of port access 02:51

45 AS Short: The Demise of SNNPR 02:40

46 The politics of #GERD: PM Abiy Ahmed's visit to Egypt, Speech in Parliament 01:45

47 The politics of #GERD: PM Abiy Ahmed's visit to Egypt, Speech in Parliament 01:45

48 AS Short: US Envoy Mike Hammer on OLA and Ethiopian Government peace talks 02:19

49 Ethiopia to Celebrate Air Force Day 01:52

50 The Indomitable Women 09:57

51 The Young Innovator: Aiming to be a global leader in digital technology solutions 08:38

52 AS JABAA: Poet Aboma Merga 06:34

53 Getting Around in Addis 05:55

54 The Innovator 08:23

55 "They demand cash and intimated us with threats of confiscating our goods" 06:45

56 Meet Ezedin Kamil: 10:43

57 A Facebook post "killed" my father and younger brother 07:33

58 Exciting News from team AS! 01:00

59 On the lifting of terrorist lebels 03:55

60 Addis Abeba Police commissioner Major General Degefe Bede 22:02

61 Gov OLF SG peace committe presser 07:31